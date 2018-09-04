JACKSON (CBS13) – An off-duty California Highway Patrol Officer is believed to have shot and killed his own wife then himself in the Amador County community of Jackson Monday night.

The scene was near Prospect Drive and Industry Boulevard.

According to the Amador County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the scene around 10:45 p.m. to investigate after the owner of Get Ripped Nutrition heard someone banging on the door. He told dispatchers that he was in the business with a woman when her husband showed up and tried to get inside.

Deputies say they heard gunshots as they arrived.

Two people, the man and woman, were found fatally wounded in the parking lot.

Investigators believe the man, 45-year-old Sutter County resident and CHP Officer Brad Wheat, was banging on the door of the business then shot out a window to get inside. A struggle then followed between Brad, his wife and the owner of Get Ripped Nutrition.

At some point, the fight moved outside. It was there investigators believe Brad – who was off-duty at the time – fatally shot his wife, 42-year-old Mary Wheat, before turning the gun on himself.

The owner of Get Ripped Nutrition also suffered a gunshot wound to his shoulder; he has been flown to Sacramento for treatment.

It’s unclear what led up to the incident.

Early Tuesday afternoon, CHP’s Valley Division has released a statement on the incident:

“The CHP is fully cooperating with the Amador County Sheriff’s Office, as it investigates the incident, and is conducting its own investigation into what happened. The CHP extends its thoughts and prayers to the families, friends, and colleagues of those involved in this terrible tragedy.”