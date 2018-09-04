SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — After a 59-hour closure for emergency roadwork over Labor Day weekend, Caltrans has more closures planned for beleaguered stretch of Interstate 5.

Daytime commuters are escaping most of this work, with road work only scheduled between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday nights in the area of Richards Boulevard on Interstate 5.

TUESDAY NIGHT Northbound No. 1 and No. 2 lanes are closed from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Southbound No. 3 and No. 4 lanes are closed from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. P Street, I Street and L Street onramps will also be closed intermittently

WEDNESDAY NIGHT Northbound No. 3 and No. 4 lanes are closed from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. P Street, I Street and L Street onramps will also be closed intermittently Southbound No. 1 and No. 2 lanes are closed from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.



The closures come after a pothole on northbound Interstate 5 lead to at least 20 cars being damaged during the morning commute on Aug. 30.