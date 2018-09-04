SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Four athletes and three coaches are among the picks for the 2018 class of the Sac-Joaquin Section Hall Of Fame.

Among the nominees is former Chicago Bears linebacker Lance Briggs.

Athletes

Lance Briggs (Elk Grove, Chicago Bears)

J.P Howell (Jesuit)

Chaniqua (Ross) Butscher (Laguna Creek)

John Vukovich (Amador)

Officials

Monty Muller (commissioner of wrestling officials)

Dennis Wallace (Football/Soccer referee)

Coaches

Joe Debely (Turlock, football)

Ron Pucci (Colfax, basketball)

Matin Speckman (Livingston/Merced/Golden Valley, football)

Media

Mike Ray (Colfax)

Administrators