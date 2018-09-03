PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – Sheriff’s deputies are headed to the North Fork campground in Emigrant Gap to assist Cal Fire with evacuations, according to a Placer County Sheriff’s Department tweet.

So far, the fast-moving wildfire has burned at least 200 acres of steep canyon terrain.

The North Fork, Onion Valley, and Tunnel Mills campgrounds are being evacuated because of the North Fire, which started in the North Fork Campground. No structures are immediately threatened, said Tahoe National Forest public information officer Micheal Woodbridge.

Authorities say traffic on Interstate 80 is quite heavy and they’re urging travelers to avoid the area of Emigrant Gap.

The campgrounds are located along Texas Hill Road.

North Fork Campground is 78 miles northeast of Sacramento in Tahoe National Forest.

View of the #NorthFire and returning tanker from Applegate. Tone mapping (HDR) used to show smoke detail. pic.twitter.com/Ah94SxWuML — James Nelson (@cryptopixel) September 4, 2018

Same fire pic.twitter.com/j7qPa0FuRn — Mrs april J mesna (@MesnaMrs) September 3, 2018

⚠️Please avoid the area of Emigrant Gap. Very heavy traffic on Interstate 80. Travel in the area is not recommended. Campgrounds are being evacuated. ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/N9XOL3CXAg — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) September 3, 2018