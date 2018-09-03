SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Emergency road work on northbound Interstate 5 in Sacramento snarled traffic this labor day, causing major delays as people try to get to and from their holiday destinations.

The good news is that Caltrans is on schedule with its repair work. This stretch of the freeway is expected to reopen back to four lanes early Tuesday morning.

Caltrans crews have been working 24 hours around the clock tearing up asphalt and relaying the roadway. But the timing couldn’t be worse as thousands of people are on the road trying to get to or return from their labor day destinations.

Steve Valent and his family were camping north of Redding. His friends gave him a heads-up.

“They said they were sitting at a standstill just past Sacramento and told us to avoid it if we can,” he said.

The emergency repair work comes after a large pothole in the pavement damaged roughly 20 cars last week. To avoid delays, motorists are urged to use westbound Hwy. 50 to eastbound I-80 and reconnect with northbound I-5 as an alternate route.

Delays were about 12 minutes early Monday evening, that could get worse Monday night. Commuters will definitely see a difference come tomorrow morning.

Crews plan to work on southbound lanes in the same area, but that schedule has not been announced.