Freedom Jump: Skydiving Event In Support Of Our American Heroes!

Sept. 8

Skydance Skydiving In Davis

https://rangerroad.org/

Dishin’ with Tina: Pasty Shack

4746 J Street

Sacramento

916.454.9630

Apple Hill | High Hill Ranch

2901 High Hill Rd., Placerville

Now Open Daily Until December 24

Monday-Friday 8am-5pm

Saturday & Sunday 7am-6pm

http://applehill.com/apple-season-official-opening/

https://www.highhillranch.com/

Bugorama

Sacramento Raceway Park

5305 Excelsior Rd., Sacramento

Schedule for Sunday

7:00 a.m. Gates Open for Admission

7:00-9:00 a.m. Swap Meet and Vendor Set-Up

9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Drag Racing Begins

12:00-12:30 p.m. Lunch Break

12:30 p.m. Drag Racing Eliminations Begin

4:30 p.m. Drag Racing Awards Presentation

https://www.facebook.com/events/223810241592115/

Rainbow Festival 2018

Noon- 9:00pm

$10 Donation at the Gates

20th and K Street

http://www.sacrainbowfest.com/

Art of the Airport Tower

Aerospace Museum

McClellan

Through 9/2

Opens at 10am

https://aerospaceca.org/events/art-airport-tower/

The Crush Curling Competition

1009 Orlando Ave, Roseville

Sunday, September 2nd (TIME)

http://winecountrycurlingclub.com

http://www.playplacer.com/uploads/document/document/281/The_Crush_2018.pdf

Youth Basketball Academy

Check Online for Upcoming Dates

http://ybadawgs.com

http://phenomcasacramento.siplay.com/site/

Marlene the Plant Lady

@marlenetheplantlady

http://Facebook.com/marlenetheplantlady

BBQ Pull Apart Bread

1 8-ounce package Crescent Dough Sheet

1/4 cup Traina Home Grown Plum BBQ Sauce

6 ounces sliced pepper jack cheese

8 ounces deli sliced smoked turkey breast

1/4 cup pickled jalapeños, diced

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a loaf pan with cooking spray.

2. Roll out Crescent dough to a 14-inch by 10-inch rectangle. Top with sliced cheese. Spread Traina Home Grown Plum BBQ Sauce evenly over cheese layer, spreading from edge to edge. Top with turkey breast and diced jalapeños.

3. Using a knife, cut the rectangle in half lengthwise to make two 5-inch wide rectangles. Cut each rectangle into 2-inch wide strips, making about 14 in total.

4. Stack each strip on top of each other. Place the dough into the greased loaf pan so that the layers are visible. Bake for 38 to 45 minutes or until golden brown and completely cooked through. Allow to cool for 5 minutes. Run a knife around the outer edges of the pan before transferring loaf to a cooling rack.

Jalapeño Poppers with Traina Home Grown BBQ Sauce

12 jalapeños

3 ounces cream cheese, softened

3 ounces grated sharp cheddar cheese

2 tablespoons Traina Home Grown Apricot BBQ Sauce

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

6 slices bacon strips

1. Preheat an oven to 400°F. Line a baking sheet with foil and set aside.

2. Using a knife carefully slice each jalapeño lengthwise. Remove the veins and seeds then rinse in cold running water. Place jalapeños on baking sheet. Set aside. Slice the bacon strips in half.

3. To make the filling, combine the softened cream cheese, cheddar cheese, bbq sauce, and pepper. Divide the filling evenly among the jalapeños. Wrap each half strip of bacon around the jalapeño. If necessary use a toothpick to keep the bacon in place. Bake in the oven until bacon becomes crispy and cooked through, about 20 to 25 minutes.

El Camino High Dance Clinic

Sunday, September 9th

Regristation: 8:00am-8:30am

Clinic: 8:30am-11:30am

Cost: $30

https://www.sanjuan.edu/Page/24702

https://www.facebook.com/echsdt/

2018 Fall Tour Days

September 10 – October 18.

Cal Expo

http://www.castatefair.org/Brunch/