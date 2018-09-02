Freedom Jump: Skydiving Event In Support Of Our American Heroes!
Sept. 8
Skydance Skydiving In Davis
https://rangerroad.org/
Dishin’ with Tina: Pasty Shack
4746 J Street
Sacramento
916.454.9630
Apple Hill | High Hill Ranch
2901 High Hill Rd., Placerville
Now Open Daily Until December 24
Monday-Friday 8am-5pm
Saturday & Sunday 7am-6pm
http://applehill.com/apple-season-official-opening/
https://www.highhillranch.com/
Bugorama
Sacramento Raceway Park
5305 Excelsior Rd., Sacramento
Schedule for Sunday
7:00 a.m. Gates Open for Admission
7:00-9:00 a.m. Swap Meet and Vendor Set-Up
9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Drag Racing Begins
12:00-12:30 p.m. Lunch Break
12:30 p.m. Drag Racing Eliminations Begin
4:30 p.m. Drag Racing Awards Presentation
https://www.facebook.com/events/223810241592115/
Rainbow Festival 2018
Noon- 9:00pm
$10 Donation at the Gates
20th and K Street
http://www.sacrainbowfest.com/
Art of the Airport Tower
Aerospace Museum
McClellan
Through 9/2
Opens at 10am
https://aerospaceca.org/events/art-airport-tower/
The Crush Curling Competition
1009 Orlando Ave, Roseville
Sunday, September 2nd (TIME)
http://winecountrycurlingclub.com
http://www.playplacer.com/uploads/document/document/281/The_Crush_2018.pdf
Youth Basketball Academy
Check Online for Upcoming Dates
http://ybadawgs.com
http://phenomcasacramento.siplay.com/site/
Marlene the Plant Lady
@marlenetheplantlady
http://Facebook.com/marlenetheplantlady
BBQ Pull Apart Bread
1 8-ounce package Crescent Dough Sheet
1/4 cup Traina Home Grown Plum BBQ Sauce
6 ounces sliced pepper jack cheese
8 ounces deli sliced smoked turkey breast
1/4 cup pickled jalapeños, diced
1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a loaf pan with cooking spray.
2. Roll out Crescent dough to a 14-inch by 10-inch rectangle. Top with sliced cheese. Spread Traina Home Grown Plum BBQ Sauce evenly over cheese layer, spreading from edge to edge. Top with turkey breast and diced jalapeños.
3. Using a knife, cut the rectangle in half lengthwise to make two 5-inch wide rectangles. Cut each rectangle into 2-inch wide strips, making about 14 in total.
4. Stack each strip on top of each other. Place the dough into the greased loaf pan so that the layers are visible. Bake for 38 to 45 minutes or until golden brown and completely cooked through. Allow to cool for 5 minutes. Run a knife around the outer edges of the pan before transferring loaf to a cooling rack.
Jalapeño Poppers with Traina Home Grown BBQ Sauce
12 jalapeños
3 ounces cream cheese, softened
3 ounces grated sharp cheddar cheese
2 tablespoons Traina Home Grown Apricot BBQ Sauce
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
6 slices bacon strips
1. Preheat an oven to 400°F. Line a baking sheet with foil and set aside.
2. Using a knife carefully slice each jalapeño lengthwise. Remove the veins and seeds then rinse in cold running water. Place jalapeños on baking sheet. Set aside. Slice the bacon strips in half.
3. To make the filling, combine the softened cream cheese, cheddar cheese, bbq sauce, and pepper. Divide the filling evenly among the jalapeños. Wrap each half strip of bacon around the jalapeño. If necessary use a toothpick to keep the bacon in place. Bake in the oven until bacon becomes crispy and cooked through, about 20 to 25 minutes.
El Camino High Dance Clinic
Sunday, September 9th
Regristation: 8:00am-8:30am
Clinic: 8:30am-11:30am
Cost: $30
https://www.sanjuan.edu/Page/24702
https://www.facebook.com/echsdt/
2018 Fall Tour Days
September 10 – October 18.
Cal Expo
http://www.castatefair.org/Brunch/