SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A labor day rafting trip down the American River hit a rocky patch Sunday for two children, leading to a two-agency rescue.

According to the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office, two children were rafting near the El Manto river access in the Rancho Cordova area.

The children’s raft hit rocks near the shore and were rescued by park rangers. But after the children were rescued, the Rangers got hung up on some rocks, prompting Sacramento Fire to rescue them.

Police said no one was injured in the incident.