Jet Ski Slams Into Boat On Folsom Lake, Missing Passenger By InchesMembers of a local family could have been seriously injured or killed after an out-of-control jet ski slammed into their boat on Folsom Lake.

Ask Us: Do I Have To Stop When Turning On A Red Light?Are drivers required to stop first when turning on a red light?

Police: Man Found With Binder Of 1100 Peoples' Social Security Numbers, Banking InformationAccording to officers, the box also contained 22 driver's licenses and seven social security cards.

In-N-Out Burger Donates $25K To California Republican Party, Dems Call For BoycottThe state’s favorite burger chain is finding itself under scrutiny over a $25,000 contribution to the California Republican Party.

'You Know I Got A Pistol?' The Man Yelled. So The Uber Driver Shot HimAfter a heated text message exchange with his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Jason Boek followed an Uber he thought was giving her a ride home.

Dixon Community Rallies Around Father Stabbed 15 Times During Nightly WalkTo help relieve some pressure as the father of four recovers, the community has signed up to take care of meals for his family for the next month.

Beach Or Door? Internet Losing Their Mind Once Again Over PhotoMove over blue or gold dress, take a seat Laurel and Yanny, there’s a new social media controversy taking the internet by storm. Is it the beach or is it a door?

'Sorry Bro, I Had To': Sacramento Firefighter Convicted For Sexual Battery On PatientJared Evans was convicted by a jury of felony assault under the color of authority and misdemeanor sexual battery for grabbing a victim's breast and making comments while transporting her to the hospital.

Man Barricaded In South Sacramento Motel Taken Into CustodyA man has barricaded himself inside a south Sacramento hotel and has reportedly fired shots in the direction of officers.

Pediatricians Drop Age Limit For Rear-Facing Car SeatsChildren should ride in rear-facing car seats until they reach the height or weight limit for the seat, according to updated recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics.