SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police officers are investigating a suspicious death near Tiscornia Park Friday morning.

The scene is along the 200 block of Jibboom Street, near Richards Boulevard.

A transient was found around 7 a.m. The person, who has not been identified, suffered trauma.

Sacramento police say the entrance to Discovery Park is closed due to the investigation.

More information to come. Stick with CBS13.com for updates.