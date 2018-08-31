SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Big dreams are taking flight for Tracy, a Roseville woman with Down syndrome who’s always wanted to become a flight attendant.

And today, Southwest Airlines is helping make her dream become a reality.

Vicki recently flew with Tracy on a flight from Texas to Sacramento, and says the two really hit it off. And after hearing about Tracy’s dream, Vicki went to work helping Tracy become her assistant on a flight.

Vicki: “Would you please come join me on the airplane and would you be my assistant flight attendant?”

Tracy: “Yes!”

Vicki: “You think it’d be okay with mom and dad? Dad? Well of course…”

Now, Tracy has her official southwest “wings” complete with her name, a badge, a backpack, and other gear to help her get ready for tonight’s flight. Tracy says she was so excited that she grabbed the phone to share the news.

“I told the rest of my family about it,” she said.

Tracy and Vicki will be flying from Sacramento International Airport to Seattle at 5:30 tonight and then returning home. And CBS13 will be going along.

Tracy and her father say that after such a kind-hearted gesture, they’ve become life-long Southwest customers and won’t be flying again with any other carrier.