SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The latest on a barricaded suspect at a south Sacramento hotel:

10:07 a.m.

The suspect who had barricaded himself has been taken into custody.

The man had been barricaded at America’s Best Value Inn off Mack Road since early Friday morning.

Witnesses say the man had been shooting his weapon for hours before he barricaded himself in a room.

6:35 a.m.

A man has barricaded himself inside a south Sacramento hotel and has reportedly fired shots in the direction of officers.

This incident is happening on Massie Court, near Mack Road and Highway 99.

It all started just after 1:30 a.m. Friday. Guests at America’s Best Value Inn heard gunshots and say they were asked to leave the hotel by police.

Sacramento police officers are negotiating with the suspect.

California Highway Patrol’s South Sacramento division’s office, which is near the incident, has closed its public lobby due to the standoff.