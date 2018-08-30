Crew Clearing Homeless Camp In Modesto Kills Sleeping WomanPolice say a homeless woman sleeping in a cardboard box was struck and killed by heavy machinery operated by a road crew clearing a homeless camp.

Raley's Shopper Claims She Was Racially Profiled In Citrus Heights StoreA Bay Area woman was shopping at the Raley's in Citrus Heights when she says a cashier accused her of stealing and called police on her just for being black. Raley's responds with new diversity training for all employees.

Spike Strip Left On I-80 Disables VehiclesA spike strip left behind in the #3 lane of westbound Interstate 80 at the Norwood exit caused a number of cars to blow tires early this morning.

California Man Accused Of Being Serial Dine-And-Dash Dater Pleads Not GuiltyLos Angeles County prosecutors filed extortion, grand theft and other charges against a man accused of being the "Dine-and-Dash Dater."

Man Dead After Shooting In South NatomasA man was shot and killed in South Natomas Tuesday night, police say.

Fatal Shooting At Howe Avenue Apartment ComplexThe victim was a 27-year-old male who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Woman, 27, Facing Manslaughter, DUI Charges After Deadly I-5 Crash Near Elk GroveA Los Banos woman is facing several charges after a deadly crash early Monday morning.

Shuttered Oak Park Motel Was Crime Hub; Boutique Hotel Now Planned To Replace ItIt’s been an eye sore and a central hub for crime and illegal activity for years, and now a long standing Oak Park hotel is being forced to close.

Report: Secret Drug Smuggling Tunnel Discovered Under Former KFCA tunnel that stretches from a former Kentucky Fried Chicken in Arizona all the way to a home in Mexico was discovered last week by investigators, who believe the secret passageway was used for drug smuggling.