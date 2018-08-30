Filed Under:Franklin High School, Phillip Maglaya, Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – The Stockton teen who authorities believe ran away with her wrestling coach has been found safe.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says the 16-year-old, Alexus, was found safe in Stockton thanks to an anonymous tip.

Deputies say the coach, 25-year-old Phillip Maglaya, has been taken into custody.

Photo of Phillip Maglaya provided by authorities.

The teen is now home with her parents.

Police said she may have been involved in more than just a teacher-student relationship with Maglaya when they went missing about a week ago.

Her family released a statement through the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday pleading for anyone who knows anything to report it to authorities.