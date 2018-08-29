Daily List: 3 Weird Competitions You Might Have a Shot at Winning
https://www.rd.com/culture/bizarre-competitions/
NorCal Trykers
Providing therapeutic trykes to kids with disabilities
http://www.NorCalTrykers.com
Healthy Snack Day
https://healthysnackday.com/
Greenhorn Ranch
http://www.GreenhornRanch.com
Two Women and a Truck
https://twomenandatruck.com/
Our Promise Campaign
Kick Off today
State Capitol
11 am-1 pm
http://ourpromiseca.org
Natural Trading Co.
937 Lincoln Way, Auburn
Grand Opening – Saturday, September 8, 2018
Open Mon-Sat 8 am to 8 pm and Sun from 10 am to 5 pm
http://www.naturaltradingco.com
Dishin’ With Tina: Gunther’s
2801 Franklin Blvd.
Sacramento
916.457.6646
Separation Anxiety Seminar
Tonight (August 29)
6:15pm-9:15pm
Sacramento SPCA
6201 Florin Perkins Road., Sacramento
Register Online
Ticket Price: $39
For Tickets, visit http://www.sspca.org/seminars!
Manly Minute: 5 Tips for Going Back to School
http://www.teachhub.com/how-parents-can-prepare-back-school-time
designTECH
5520 Elvas Avenue in Sacramento
916.453.2888
https://designtechids.format.com/
Dole Whip at Boxcar Eats
1023 Front Street
Old Sacramento
https://boxcar-eats.business.site/