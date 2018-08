Raley's Shopper Claims She Was Racially Profiled In Citrus Heights StoreA Bay Area woman was shopping at the Raley's in Citrus Heights when she says a cashier accused her of stealing and called police on her just for being black. Raley's responds with new diversity training for all employees.

Student Who Took Classmate's MAGA Hat Says She Was Making Political StatementJo-Ann Butler is facing battery charges after an altercation in her classroom over a Donald Trump “Make America Great Again” campaign hat.

Caught On Camera: Mail Stolen From Land Park PorchA suspected porch pirate was caught on camera stealing a bag of mail from a Land Park home.

Irrigation Overflow, Not Levee Leak, To Blame For Standing Water On Rural Delta RoadA levee road in rural Sacramento County is closed Tuesday morning due to high water.

Gov. Brown Signs Bill That Makes California First State To Eliminate Bail Before TrialThe bill will replace bail with a risk-assessment system, although it's still unclear how the system will work.

Trump Claims Google Is Rigged Against Him, Suppressing Positive NewsPresident Donald Trump promised Tuesday to address what he says is the "very serious situation" of social media companies "suppressing" conservative voices and "hiding information" and good news.

Breakfast Of Champions Missing From Store ShelvesIt is hard to miss that iconic orange box known as the “Breakfast of Champions.” Instead of Wheaties boxes at a Minnesota grocery store, there is an empty row, featuring a sign that reads, “General Mills is experiencing nationwide production issues on select cereal varieties.”

Woman Suspected Of DUI After Crash On I-5 South Of Elk Grove Kills 1One person has died and several people were injured after a DUI suspect hit their van early Monday morning.

Search Continues For Stockton Girl, 16, Believed To Have Run Off With Wrestling CoachThere's still no sign of a high school wrestling coach from Stockton and the teen who vanished with him.

Shuttered Oak Park Motel Was Crime Hub; Boutique Hotel Now Planned To Replace ItIt’s been an eye sore and a central hub for crime and illegal activity for years, and now a long standing Oak Park hotel is being forced to close.