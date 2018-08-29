SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — During a routine compliance search last month, probation officers found a key in 36-year-old Jerry Casey Callis’ pocket.

Officers said that key led to a box inside his home which contained binders full of 1100 individuals information including social security numbers and banking numbers.

According to officers, the box also contained 22 driver’s licenses and seven social security cards.

Callis was arrested and after a two months investigation, he appeared in court and plead guilty three years.

Officials said they were able to contact 300 people about the stolen information, but 800 were unable to be reached because only social security numbers were available, not phone numbers.