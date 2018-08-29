SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – A Los Banos woman is facing several charges after a deadly crash early Monday morning.

The scene was on southbound Interstate 5 near Lambert Road, south of Elk Grove.

California Highway Patrol says, a little after 2:30 a.m., a woman driving an SUV struck a trailer being towed by a van. The van then swung out of control and overturned, ejecting many of the van’s passengers.

One of the van’s passengers was pronounced dead at the scene. He has since been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office as 30-year-old Colin Mulhern, a resident of Centennial, Colorado.

The six other people in the van have been taken to the hospital, three for major while the other three for minor injuries.

CHP says the woman was found to have been under the influence at the time of the crash. She has been identified as 27-year-old Eunique Miracle Faith Lewis.

Lewis is now facing charges of vehicular manslaughter, felony DUI causing injury or death, being under the influence of a controlled substance, and being an unlicensed driver.