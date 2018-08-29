ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A miniature horse brought some big smiles to children at a local hospital on Tuesday.

The miniature horse paid a visit to Kaiser Permanente’s Roseville Medical Center stopping by the pediatric infusion ward to hang out with some of the patients there.

The goal? Raise the spirits of children receiving treatment for cancer and other diseases.

“if it makes them feel that much better having to go through procedures, if they can have something that brightens their day, it’s just amazing,” said mother Carrie Vicory.

It was some of the children’s first time ever seeing a miniature horse.