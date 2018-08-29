MODESTO, Calif. (CBS/AP) — Police say a homeless woman sleeping in a cardboard box was struck and killed by heavy machinery operated by a road crew clearing a homeless camp.

According to reports, 33-year-old Shannon Marie Bigley was killed August 1 in a grassy field alongside a highway where a homeless camp was built.

Modesto police say the incident occurred while a Caltrans crew was attempting to clear the encampment. Details on the machinery were not disclosed.

State officials four months ago rejected a union grievance filed by workers who object to clearing homeless encampments. The union argued unsuccessfully that workers lack safety equipment and training.

A Caltrans statement expressed sympathy for the victim’s family.

