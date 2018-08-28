Show Info. - 7/12/17The rock band Dada is celebrating its 25th anniversary with U.S. tour and first new single in over a decade. See the band and more, Thursday on Good Day.

Studies: Low-dose Aspirin May Not Prevent Initial Heart Attack, StrokeTaking a low-dose aspirin every day has long been known to cut the chances of another heart attack, stroke or other heart problem in people who already have had one, but the risks don't outweigh the benefits for most other folks, major new research finds.

Search Continues For Stockton Girl, 16, Believed To Have Run Off With Wrestling CoachThere's still no sign of a high school wrestling coach from Stockton and the teen who vanished with him.

PG&E Warns Customers Could Soon Start Seeing Higher Bills Due To Insurance Rate HikesPacific Gas and Electric officials say its insurance rates are going up – and those costs could increase customer bills.

The Rock Helps Honor Fan Who Died In Car CrashDwayne "The Rock" Johnson has helped a son pay tribute to his late mother.

Most Valuable Car Ever Sold At Auction: 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO Goes For $48 MillionA 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO sold for $48.4 million at RM Sotheby's annual Monterey collector car sale -- a world record for any car ever sold at auction.

Woman Suspected Of DUI After Crash On I-5 South Of Elk Grove Kills 1One person has died and several people were injured after a DUI suspect hit their van early Monday morning.

'Who Steals A Cheese Grater?': Meth Use Blamed For Strange Crime Spree“Who steals a cheese grader?” burglary victim Mason Tackett asked. “He’s got the works…Lysol… he stole an empty bottle of spray,” he continued.