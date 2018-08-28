LAND PARK (CBS13) – A suspected porch pirate was caught on camera stealing a bag of mail from a Land Park home. The homeowners’ Ring Doorbell camera recorded the alleged theft.

In the minute-long video, you can see the man approach the door and glance up for a security camera. He then picks up a Trader Joe’s bag from the step and goes through the contents. He looks through a few pieces of mail before returning the items to the bag. The suspect then tries the doorknob before walking away. At the end of the walkway he appears to look inside the windows of a car parked out front.

If you recognize the man, please call the United States Postal Service at 877-876-2455 and reference case number 138867190.