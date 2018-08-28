MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It is hard to miss that iconic orange box known as the “Breakfast of Champions.”

Instead of Wheaties boxes at a Minnesota grocery store, there is an empty row, featuring a sign that reads, “General Mills is experiencing nationwide production issues on select cereal varieties.”

Jill Wieland regularly buys the cereal for her 95-year-old father. It’s his favorite kind.

“It was May 12 that we first started being able to find them,” Wieland said.

But it is not just Wheaties that are having a shortage. CBS checked with local grocers that said Fiber One, Honey Clusters and Total are also affected.

A spokesperson for General Mills assures fans that Wheaties are not going anywhere, saying in part:

We know that people are currently having a difficult time finding Wheaties right now and the cereal should become more readily available on store shelves within the next few weeks. Occasionally, there are times when store shelves may not have our products and this is normally short lived.

“He’ll be happy to have them again I know that,” Wieland said.

CBS13 viewer Bill Price wrote to us, letting us know he can’t find them at his local SaveMart or Raley’s.