STOCKTON (CBS13) – There’s still no sign of a high school wrestling coach from Stockton and the teen who vanished with him.

Investigators think 25-year-old Phillip Maglaya is romantically involved with the 16-year-old girl.

She was last seen Wednesday and is reportedly a wrestler on the team at Franklin High School.

Still no sign of the Franklin High School wrestling coach nor the 16 year old #Stockton girl authorities believe he vanished with. The district is working with law enforcement officers and the girl's family to locate them. Details ahead on @CBSSacramento & @GoodDaySac. pic.twitter.com/3pRybybCwH — Linda Mumma (@LindaBMumma) August 27, 2018

Investigators have not released her name or a picture but her friends say they didn’t know the two had a relationship.

“She mentioned someone, but not that it was a wrestling coach or anything, just someone that she might like,” said Franklin High junior Brisa Madrigal. “She never told us who he was, or where he’s from, or anything.”

A Stockton Unified School District spokesperson said Maglaya started working with the Franklin High wrestling team last year after passing background checks.

The sheriff’s office says Maglaya and the teen could be traveling in Maglaya’s green, 1994 Toyota pickup truck with the license plate number 8G91493.

Anyone who sees Maglaya is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (209) 468-4400.