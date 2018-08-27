Dirty Job Doesn't Keep Hospital Worker DownSqueaky clean floors and not a piece of trash in sight, keeping Sutter Roseville clean is one man's mission. It's a big job and an important one to make sure all the medical waste is taken care of.

Women Share Horror Of Being Kidnapped By Uber DriverA Rancho Cordova Uber driver is behind bars after allegedly kidnapping three Sacramento women and threatening to kill them.

Mondays's Show Info. (8/27/18)

The Sacramento Zoo's Snow Leopard Cub 'Coconut' Makes His Exhibit DebutThe 15-week-old cub was born at the zoo in May and has been receiving physical therapy for his out-turned rear legs.

The Facts Behind Professor's Coconut Oil Is 'Pure Poison' ClaimA German professor's lecture has gone viral, but what are the facts behind the hubbub?

CBS13/CW31 Named Official TV Stations Of River Cats; Broadcasting 9 Games In 2018The Sacramento River Cats and CBS13/CW31 have announced that they will partner to broadcast nine Saturday home games during the 2018 regular season. The games will be available locally in the Sacramento market on CW31, home of Good Day Sacramento.

A Fan Climbed On Stage And Bolted Toward Beyoncé And Jay-Z In AtlantaBeyonce's spokeswoman Yvette Noel-Schure says the singer and Jay-Z are fine.

IBM Wants To Make Coffee-Delivering Drones That Monitor You At WorkIBM has filed an application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for their idea of a camera-equipped drone that hovers over you, watching your pupil dilation and facial expressions to judge if you need more coffee.

Graffiti Artist Falls From I-80 Overpass To His DeathFriends and family gathered Sunday to remember a self-proclaimed local artist who died after falling off a Sacramento overpass.

California Lawmakers Pass Bill To Erase Old Pot ConvictionsThe bill orders the state Department of Justice to identify eligible cases between 1975 and 2016 and send the results to the appropriate prosecutor.