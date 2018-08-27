Daily List: 3 Ways To Make Your Coffee Habit Healthier
https://www.rd.com/health/diet-weight-loss/healthy-coffee/
Birthday Cake in a Cup
Scooter’s Coffee
***2 Locations***
2348 Sunrise Blvd, Rancho Cordova
7904 Winding Way, Fair Oaks
***Birthday Cake Blender Available Thru Aug. 31!!
https://scooterscoffee.com/
Pink & Pineapple Airbnb
#SOBestFriendsForFrostingAirbnb
1590 Caramay Way. 95818
Switch Fitness
9632 Emerald Oak Dr Suite H
Elk Grove
916-837-5239
https://switchfitness.com/
Wrench Wars
https://www.wrenchwarstv.com/
In The Mood Featuring The Folsom Lake Symphony
Thursday Aug. 30-Monday Sept. 3
Harris Center for the Arts at Folsom Lake College
10 College Parkway, Folsom
916-608-6888
http://www.harriscenter.net
The Taylor House Gala
September 27th, 2018
Timber Creek Ballroom
7050 Del Webb Blvd.
Roseville
Dinner, Raffle & Live Auction
http://www.thetaylorhouse.org
http://tinyurl.com/2018THGala
4th Annual Allen W. Warren Celebrity Golf Classic
http://allenwarrencgc.com
Manly Minute: 5 Things About Bananas
https://www.ranker.com/list/10-things-you-didn_t-know-about-bananas/thegoodblood