‘Don’t Drink The Water’: 15 Babies Born In Just Over A Year At Texas Fire DepartmentThere's definitely something in the water at the Waxahachie Fire Department! In a Facebook post Saturday, the department said it had 15 babies born in a little over a year.

Stormy Daniels To Perform At Rancho Cordova Strip ClubStormy Daniels is bringing her show to the Sacramento area in October.

Sunday's Show Info. (8/26/18)

Personal Questions Posed By Teacher At Will C. Wood High In Vacaville Have Parents WorriedA teacher at Will C. Wood High School allegedly asked his students personal, and what some call inappropriate, questions as a way to increase understanding between peers

Report: Secret Drug Smuggling Tunnel Discovered Under Former KFCA tunnel that stretches from a former Kentucky Fried Chicken in Arizona all the way to a home in Mexico was discovered last week by investigators, who believe the secret passageway was used for drug smuggling.

Tina MacuhaWorking in radio was Tina Macuha’s dream. In high school, Tina pretended to be on the radio with her homemade station she called K-Mac.

Violence Begets Violations: Shooting Fallout Leaves Stockton Homeowners With Hefty BillCode enforcement was called out and five days ago, residents at the more than 200 condominiums here at Louis Park Estates, all received the same letter.

Papa John's Thanks Customers For Their Anger In New AdPapa John's is confronting its crisis: Customers think it has a racism problem.

Sacramento Considers Banning Leaf Blowers On Spare The Air DaysNine California cities have already banned leaf blowers during certain times, and Sacramento city leaders will consider the ban in a few months.

Student Assigned Bodyguard Amid Woodland School Bullying CrisisParents and district officials say they're getting more reports of bullying, and have had to take steep measures.