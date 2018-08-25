Curby’s Waste-a-Palooza
Roseville Utility Exploration Center
1501 Pleasant Grove Blvd., Roseville
Saturday, August 5th (10 am – 2 pm)
FREE
Lucy Grape Stomp
Wise Villa Winery
Saturday, August 25th (6:30pm-9:00pm)
http://www.wisevillawinery.com
General Admission Ticket
$74.95 + (Service Charge 20%: $14.99) + (Tax $6.52) = $96.46
Wine Club Ticket
$64.95 + (Service Charge 20%: $12.99) + (tax $5.65) = $83.59
Race for the ArtsWilliam Land Park
3800 Landpark Drive, Sacramento
Saturday, August 25th
Registration 7am
Kid’s Fun Runs (1/4 Mile or 1/2 Mile) 8:10am
5K Run/Walk 8:35am
https://www.sacramento365.com/event/race-for-the-arts/
Next Chapter Classic Car & Truck Show
37750 Sacramento Street, Yolo
Saturday, August 25th (10am-3pm)
https://www.facebook.com/events/386950071713120/
Freedom Fest 2018
Placer County Fairgrounds
12-9 pm
http://www.kineticinksac.com/
Sloughhouse Farmer’s Market
Davis Ranch
13211 Jackson Rd., Sloughhouse
(916) 682-2658
https://www.davisranchproduce.com/index.html
Mel & Fayes Diner
31 CA-88, Jackson
(209) 223-0853
Elizabeth Axelgard
Keller Williams Real Estate Agent
https://www.elizabethaxelgard.com/
Laughs Unlimited
1207 Front Street 24th-26th
5 shows, 8-10pm Fri-Sat
7pm Sun
Taste of Soul Sacramento
Southside Park
2115 6th Street , Sacramento
Saturday, September 25th (12pm-7pm)
Sunday, September 26th (12pm-7pm)
General $35
Preferred Seating $75
https://www.sacramento365.com/event/taste-soul-sacramento/
Ruby Badeaux
August 25th / 6-11p
The FireHouse 5 Dance
2014 9th Street Sac.
Wishes On Wheels
Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort
12222 New York Ranch Rd., Jackson
Sunday, August 26th
Registration & Breakfast at 8am
Ride Starts at 10am
Registration is $35 at JacksonCasino.com or at Folsom Harley-Davidson
https://www.facebook.com/events/1827367050891939/