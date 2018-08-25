Personal Questions Posed By Teacher At Will C. Wood High In Vacaville Have Parents WorriedA teacher at Will C. Wood High School allegedly asked his students personal, and what some call inappropriate, questions as a way to increase understanding between peers

Papa John's Thanks Customers For Their Anger In New AdPapa John's is confronting its crisis: Customers think it has a racism problem.

Violence Begets Violations: Shooting Fallout Leaves Stockton Homeowners With Hefty BillCode enforcement was called out and five days ago, residents at the more than 200 condominiums here at Louis Park Estates, all received the same letter.

Report: Secret Drug Smuggling Tunnel Discovered Under Former KFCA tunnel that stretches from a former Kentucky Fried Chicken in Arizona all the way to a home in Mexico was discovered last week by investigators, who believe the secret passageway was used for drug smuggling.

Travel Advisory Issued After 8 Bodies Found In CancunThe U.S. Department Of State has issued a level two travel advisory after eight bodies were found in the resort city of Cancun.

Stormy Daniels To Perform At Rancho Cordova Strip ClubStormy Daniels is bringing her show to the Sacramento area in October.

Friday's Show Info. (8/24/18)

CBS13/CW31 Named Official TV Stations Of River Cats; Broadcasting 9 Games In 2018The Sacramento River Cats and CBS13/CW31 have announced that they will partner to broadcast nine Saturday home games during the 2018 regular season. The games will be available locally in the Sacramento market on CW31, home of Good Day Sacramento.

California Legislators Consider Tightening State Gun LawsCalifornia already has some of the toughest gun laws in the country but lawmakers are considering even more restrictions.

Attempted Kidnapping Of Girl Stokes Human Trafficking Fears In SacramentoWitnesses say a young girl was almost kidnapped from a local market. A 29-year-old woman is behind bars.