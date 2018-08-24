Travel Advisory Issued After 8 Bodies Found In CancunThe U.S. Department Of State has issued a level two travel advisory after eight bodies were found in the resort city of Cancun.

Women Share Horror Of Being Kidnapped By Uber DriverA Rancho Cordova Uber driver is behind bars after allegedly kidnapping three Sacramento women and threatening to kill them.

Stormy Daniels To Perform At Rancho Cordova Strip ClubStormy Daniels is bringing her show to the Sacramento area in October.

Friday's Show Info. (8/24/18)

WATCH: Shirtless Man Steers Motorcycle With Bare Feet On HighwayA viral video shows a shirtless man steering a motorcycle with his bare feet while traveling at full speed on I-95.

Politicians Blame Immigration Laws For Mollie Tibbetts' FateThe dairy farm where the suspect in Mollie Tibbetts' death was employed is owned in part by Craig Lang, a prominent Iowa Republican who ran for secretary of agriculture this summer.

XXX Good Day Sex Tapes XXX

32 Children's Medicines Recalled For Possible 'Microbial Contamination'King Bio is voluntarily recalling 32 children's medicines because of potential "microbial contamination," the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

New California Law May Limit How Much Water People Can UseThe new indoor water standard would be 55 gallons of water per person, per day by 2022, and that would fall to 50 gallons by 2030.

Search On For Missing North Highlands Girl, 11Authorities are asking for help to find a missing 11-year-old girl from North Highlands.