Daily List: 3 Mnemonic Devices to Help Remember Stuff
https://www.rd.com/advice/parenting/mnemonic-phrases-to-remember-stuff/

Toilet Paper Drive
Sacramento Loaves & Fishes
Starts at 7 a.m. on Friday, August 24th.
1351 North C. St.
Sacramento

Zainab Johnson
Tonight & Tomorrow
Punch Line Comedy Club
2100 Arden Way
Sacramento
916.925.8500
http://www.punchlinesac.com

Lincoln HS at Antelope HS
7:30p
http://lhs.wpusd.org/

Sac State Move-In Day
https://www.csus.edu/housing/movein/move-in%20fall%202018/move-in%20fall%202018.html

UOP Welcomes Students
https://www.pacific.edu/

Standiford Place
Office Hours: 7:30am-7:30pm Daily
3420 Shawnee Dr.
Modesto
209-521-7000
http://www.standifordplace.com

Cache Creek Casino Resort is Hiring
http://jobs.cachecreek.com

Weber Point Events Center
221 N Center St.
Stockton
Tomorrow
11am-7pm
$5
Stockton Pride Festival
http://www.stocktonpride.com

Cheryl Weston’s ‘Identity Theft’
Book Launch Mixer
Aug. 25th 7-9 p.m.
Free
2828 35th Street
Sacramento

Manly Minute: 5 Tips About Self-Publishing
https://www.nownovel.com/blog/how-to-self-publish-5-top-tips/

