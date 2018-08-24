SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California already has some of the toughest gun laws in the country but lawmakers are considering even more restrictions.

Roughly one in five Californians owns a gun, but NRA Training Counselor Jon Kennedy, co-owner of Laguna Guns & Accessories in Elk Grove, says it’s gun rights in the Golden State that are under fire.

Read The Latest Sacramento News From CBS13

“Most of the gun laws they passed in the last 10 years, especially in his state, don’t do anything to curtail crime,” he said.

California lawmakers are looking to pass even tougher gun control laws like the following:

Increase the purchase age for all firearms from 18 to 21

Ban the sale of more than one gun per month

Implement a lifetime gun ban for a person admitted to a mental health facility

Implement a lifetime ban for anyone convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence

“The legislature, you’ve got to give them credit,” Kennedy said. “They’re trying to justify their existence.”

And Kennedy isn’t so sure any of these measures will cut down on crime.

Poll: Nearly Two-Thirds Of Americans Back Stricter Gun Laws

“I’ve never had a criminal walk through that door and say ‘Hey, I’m a felon can I buy a gun,’” he told CBS13. “Criminals don’t care, they’re going to get the guns.”

Kennedy says he’s noticed his sales drop over the last few years and he thinks it has a lot to do with President Trump.

“Once the change in administration came, people got relaxed, they didn’t feel threatened anymore,” he told CBS13.

Instead of making laws, Kennedy thinks the state should redirect resources to local law enforcement.

“There are sheriff departments and police departments that would bend over backwards to get that kind of money,” he said.

Lawmakers will need to make a decision on these bills the before session ends next Friday.