Women Share Horror Of Being Kidnapped By Uber DriverA Rancho Cordova Uber driver is behind bars after allegedly kidnapping three Sacramento women and threatening to kill them.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ Will End Its Run In MayThis is it, “Big Bang Theory” fans. CBS has announced the top-rated comedy series will end its run in May 2019.

Politicians Blame Immigration Laws For Mollie Tibbetts' FateThe dairy farm where the suspect in Mollie Tibbetts' death was employed is owned in part by Craig Lang, a prominent Iowa Republican who ran for secretary of agriculture this summer.

Toddlers Survive Alone For Days After Car Crash Claims Mother's LifeA 3-year-old boy and his 1-year-old brother were on their own -- possibly for days -- after surviving a single-vehicle crash that killed their mother in south Arkansas.

Southwest's California Super Sale Advertising One-Way Tickets For $39Southwest Airlines started its California Super Sale and is advertising one-way tickets from Sacramento International Airport for $39.

Coconut Oil Is 'Pure Poison,' Harvard Professor ClaimsMichels and the AHA cite the tremendous amount of saturated contained in coconut oil; nearly 82 percent.

Police Officer Breastfeeds Neglected Baby, Photo Goes ViralPolice officer Celeste Ayala was on duty at Sister Maria Ludovica Children’s Hospital in Buenos Aires when the infant was brought in for treatment.

Country Star Gretchen Wilson Arrested After Disturbance At AirportGrammy-winning country music star Gretchen Wilson has been arrested at a Connecticut airport after police say she became "belligerent" toward troopers.

The Facts Behind Professor's Coconut Oil Is 'Pure Poison' ClaimA German professor's lecture has gone viral, but what are the facts behind the hubbub?

3 Pa. Men Facing More Than 1,400 Counts Of Allegedly Having Sex With AnimalsThree Pennsylvania men are facing more than 1,400 counts of allegedly having sex with multiple animals.