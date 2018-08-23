Menu
Sac State Improves Graduation Rates, President Declares It An "Anchor Univerity"
Sac State President Robert Nelsen gave the 2018 Fall Address Thursday morning and outlined a number of new University initiatives, along with several accomplishments.
32 Children's Medicines Recalled For Possible 'Microbial Contamination'
King Bio is voluntarily recalling 32 children's medicines because of potential "microbial contamination," the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
Travel Advisory Issued After 8 Bodies Found In Cancun
The U.S. Department Of State has issued a level two travel advisory after eight bodies were found in the resort city of Cancun.
Starbucks Will Start Paying Employees To Volunteer 20 Hours A Week
Starbucks is paying employees to give back.
Hurricane Lane Is The Biggest Weather Threat To Hawaii In Decades
More than 1 million people in Hawaii are already seeing the first signs of Hurricane Lane, a Category 4 cyclone that could become the first major hurricane to make landfall there in 26 years.
Melissa McCarthy teams up with the unlikeliest of partners in The Happytime Murders.