Women Share Horror Of Being Kidnapped By Uber DriverA Rancho Cordova Uber driver is behind bars after allegedly kidnapping three Sacramento women and threatening to kill them.

32 Children's Medicines Recalled For Possible 'Microbial Contamination'King Bio is voluntarily recalling 32 children's medicines because of potential "microbial contamination," the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Stormy Daniels To Perform At Rancho Cordova Strip ClubStormy Daniels is bringing her show to the Sacramento area in October.

Travel Advisory Issued After 8 Bodies Found In CancunThe U.S. Department Of State has issued a level two travel advisory after eight bodies were found in the resort city of Cancun.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ Will End Its Run In MayThis is it, “Big Bang Theory” fans. CBS has announced the top-rated comedy series will end its run in May 2019.

WATCH: Shirtless Man Steers Motorcycle With Bare Feet On HighwayA viral video shows a shirtless man steering a motorcycle with his bare feet while traveling at full speed on I-95.

Politicians Blame Immigration Laws For Mollie Tibbetts' FateThe dairy farm where the suspect in Mollie Tibbetts' death was employed is owned in part by Craig Lang, a prominent Iowa Republican who ran for secretary of agriculture this summer.

Toddlers Survive Alone For Days After Car Crash Claims Mother's LifeA 3-year-old boy and his 1-year-old brother were on their own -- possibly for days -- after surviving a single-vehicle crash that killed their mother in south Arkansas.

Police Officer Breastfeeds Neglected Baby, Photo Goes ViralPolice officer Celeste Ayala was on duty at Sister Maria Ludovica Children’s Hospital in Buenos Aires when the infant was brought in for treatment.