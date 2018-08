Lobbyist Claims California State Senator Threatened HerState Sen. Joel Anderson is facing an investigation after a lobbyist said he threatened to hit her during a fundraiser at a Sacramento restaurant last week.

Trial For Suspected Golden State Killer Joseph DeAngelo To Take Place In SacramentoA criminal complaint was filed Tuesday encompassing all of the charges against the man suspected of being the Golden State Killer and East Area rapist.

Southwest's California Super Sale Advertising One-Way Tickets For $39Southwest Airlines started its California Super Sale and is advertising one-way tickets from Sacramento International Airport for $39.

CDC: Opioid Addiction Among Pregnant Women SkyrocketsA new report from the CDC has revealed a troubling surge in opioid use among pregnant women.

Stockton Poised to Pass Homeless Employment PlanThe city of Stockton is set to hire homeless to clean its streets. Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs is supporting the plan.