RIO VISTA (CBS13) – Problems with Rio Vista Bridge continue to be a headache for both drivers and ship crews.

Last week, a part of the bridge that automatically raises and lowers the deck broke, leaving the bridge in the raised position. It’s now in the lowered position, but being raised manually to allow ships to pass underneath.

It’ll be closed Thursday, Saturday and Monday nights starting at 7 p.m. for repairs, and it will be manually raised for large ships to pass underneath on the following dates and times.

– 8 pm Thursday, Aug 23 to 5 am to Friday, Aug 24

– 8 pm Saturday, Aug 25 to 5 a.m. Sunday, Aug 26

– 10:30 pm Monday, Aug 27 to 6 am Tuesday, Aug 28

Caltrans estimates the bridge to be fully repaired in about a month.

The Rio Vista Bridge connects Solano and Sacramento counties on Highway 12 over the Sacramento River. The detour can take as long as two hours.