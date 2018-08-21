Police Officer Breastfeeds Neglected Baby, Photo Goes ViralPolice officer Celeste Ayala was on duty at Sister Maria Ludovica Children’s Hospital in Buenos Aires when the infant was brought in for treatment.

Will Typing Your PIN Number Backward Into An ATM Alert Police?Do ATMs have the ability to alert police if you're being robbed just by typing in your PIN number backward?

Video Of Sideshow On Bay Bridge Leads To ArrestBefore the incident, the CHP received multiple calls of cars engaged in sideshow activity in the Oakland area.

Tuesday's Show Info. (8/2118)

Fatal Shooting At Howe Avenue Apartment ComplexThe victim was a 27-year-old male who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Redwood City Residents Oppose Coffee Business' Bikini-Clad BaristasA Peninsula neighborhood is trying to shut down plans to open a new coffee shop where customers are served by scantily-clad baristas.

Ken RudulphKen Rudulph is the co-host of “Good Day Sacramento.” Ken was born and raised in Sacramento and graduated from Cordova High School (go, Lancers!), then CSUS with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism.

Join The Good Day/CBS13 Viewer Panel!Good Day and CBS13 are creating a viewer panel, and we want you to join!

Police: Teen Stole AR-15 Rifle From Deputy, Danced With It On InstagramAn Instagram video tipped off police looking for an assault rifle that had been stolen from a sheriff's deputy's unmarked car.

Voters In 2021 Could Decide If California Becomes Its Own CountryCalifornians may vote in 2021 about whether our state should become an independent country