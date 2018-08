LODI (CBS13) — A man taking pictures on top of a parking garage fell to his death in Lodi on Tuesday.

Police say an Asian man in his 60s was taking pictures at around 7:15 p.m. near a ledge on North Sacramento Street in Lodi when he fell 40 feet.

The man was transported to the hospital where he was declared dead.

Investigators say the case is not suspicious and the man slipped.