MUNSON, Pa. (CBS Pittsburgh) — Three Pennsylvania men are facing more than 1,400 counts of allegedly having sex with multiple animals.

In addition to the 1,460 counts of sexual intercourse with animals, 41-year-old Terry Wallace, 34-year-old Marc Measnikoff and 32-year-old Matthew Brubaker are also facing charges of cruelty to animals, endangering the welfare of children and corruption of minors.

The Clearfield County District Attorney’s office says a 16-year-old boy living in a “makeshift farm” on Mouse Lane in Munson, Pa., with the three men told state police Wallace, Measnikoff and Brubaker were all having sex with animals.

The animals included dogs, horses, a cow and a goat. The teenager told police the men used a specially design V-shaped pen to facilitate the sexual contact.

Authorities served a search warrant on the property Saturday morning and took Wallace, Measnikoff and Brubaker into custody.

While searching the property, authorities found a large volume of homemade videos, recording equipment and cameras.

The teenager has been taken into protective custody.

State Police and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals are in the process of securing appropriate placement for the animals.

The investigation is ongoing.

Preliminary hearings for the three men are scheduled for Wednesday.

