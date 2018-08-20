Will Typing Your PIN Number Backward Into An ATM Alert Police?Do ATMs have the ability to alert police if you're being robbed just by typing in your PIN number backward?

Saturday's Show Info. (8/19/18)

Milk Or Water: California Bill Aims To Curb Kids' Soda Drinking At RestaurantsSenate Bill 1192 would make water or milk the default drink for kids meals in a push to reduce obesity and access to sugary drinks for children.

New California Law May Limit How Much Water People Can UseThe new indoor water standard would be 55 gallons of water per person, per day by 2022, and that would fall to 50 gallons by 2030.

In-N-Out Burger Sends Brewery Beer Friendly ‘Cease And Desist’ LetterA Bay Area brewery has been sent an order to cease and desist by the In-N-Out restaurant chain for its beer, In-N-Stout, that has a strong brand resemblance to the restaurant.

CHP: Distracted Driver Killed Officer, Man In Traffic StopThe CHP says Walker was distracted by his phone at the time of the crash on Interstate 80 around Fairfield on Friday.

Florida Has a Toxic Algae Problem: How The 'Red Tide' And 'Green Slime' Can Affect Your HealthThe state is dealing with a toxic algae problem on multiple fronts, with colorful names like "red tide" and "green slime."

Caught On Camera: Rogue Motorcyclists Take Over California RoadwayA group of motorcyclists took over a major roadway in San Jose over the weekend, popping wheelies, knocking on car windows, and stopping oncoming traffic in an incident caught on camera.

Measles Cases Have Parents Seeking Vaccine ProtectionMore than 100 measles cases have been confirmed across 21 states, and 18 people tested positive for the virus in California.

Guardian Angels Hitting The Streets Of Rio LindaNeighbors in Rio Linda, fed up with crime in their community, are looking the Guardian Angels for help. Back in 1980s, The Guardian Angels became known as crime fighting vigilantes in New York. Now they’re hitting the streets of Rio Linda.