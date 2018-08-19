Saturday's Show Info. (8/19/18)

Caught On Camera: Rogue Motorcyclists Take Over California RoadwayA group of motorcyclists took over a major roadway in San Jose over the weekend, popping wheelies, knocking on car windows, and stopping oncoming traffic in an incident caught on camera.

Best Places For Used Furniture In SacramentoWhether you are looking for antiques, flea market fixer-uppers or like-new Danish modern pieces and Eames chairs, these Sacramento businesses can help you get just want you want.

Estranged Spouse Of Golden State Killer Suspect Releases StatementThe estranged spouse of Golden State Killer suspect Joseph DeAngelo released a statement Friday morning on the case.

CHP: Distracted Driver Killed Officer, Man In Traffic StopThe CHP says Walker was distracted by his phone at the time of the crash on Interstate 80 around Fairfield on Friday.

Cheerleading Coach Arrested For DUI While Driving With StudentA cheerleading coach was arrested for driving under the influence while chaperoning a dozen students at an out-of-town camp. She was booked into jail just hours before her students were set to perform.

Florida Has a Toxic Algae Problem: How The 'Red Tide' And 'Green Slime' Can Affect Your HealthThe state is dealing with a toxic algae problem on multiple fronts, with colorful names like "red tide" and "green slime."

Cal Fire Report Details Deadly Fire Tornado In Carr FireThe fire tornado that swept through the Carr Fire zone was 1000 feet wide and reached temperatures of 2700 degrees Fahrenheit, according to a new report from Cal Fire.

Guide To Sacramento's Public Transportation

Firefighters Try New Approach To Prevent WildfiresUnder red flag conditions this weekend, The California Office of Emergency Services is trying a new approach to stay out in front of area wildfires.