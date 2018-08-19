ATP Flight School – Sacramento
Sacramento Executive Airport (SAC)
6107 Freeport Blvd. #1
Sacramento

NorCal Barber Battle 3 (Battle For The Belt)
Sunday at 12 PM – 7 PM
Country Club Lanes
Sacramento

Rummage Sale
5022 58th Street, Sacramento
Sunday, August 19th (7am-1:30pm)
https://www.facebook.com/westcampuscheer/

Southside Park
2115 6th St., Sacramento
Sun. Aug. 19, 2018 AT 5pm
Ticket Info: FREE (donation)
http://www.sfmt.org/Press/index.php
http://www.sfmt.org/Press/photos.php
https://www.facebook.com/events/622237121494919/

87th Annual Parish Festival
St. Mary Parish
1333 58th St, Sacramento
Sunday, August 19th (10am-6pm)
https://www.facebook.com/events/1885108044865867/

Ultimate Bridal Show
Crowne Plaza Sacramento Northeast
5321 Date Avenue, Sacramento
Sunday, August 19th (12pm-4pm)
Tickets: $10 at the door
https://www.facebook.com/events/1511534905569626/

DIY Credit Hacks
http://www.rondilambeth.com/

Dr. Sam
Venetian Pet Hospital
6610 Gettysburg Pl., Stockton
(209) 477-3926
http://venetianpethospital.com/

