MANTECA (CBS13) — The community held a peace walk in Manteca to honor the Sikh man who was attacked by two teenagers earlier this month.

On Sunday, hundreds of people gathered for a peace rally at the park in Manteca where one of the incidents took place.

(source: Satnam Singh)

The attacks have rattled the community, and many are now calling on city leaders to get involved and protect the Sikh community.

In the last few weeks two men, both Sikh, have been attacked.

(source: Satnam Singh)

In Keyes, one man was beaten and his attackers wrote: “go back to your country” in spray paint on his truck.

Days later in Manteca, a 71-year-old man was beaten and spit on while on an early morning walk near his home. Surveillance cameras caught the attack on video.

Two teenagers, 18-year-old Tyrone McAllister, and a 16-year-old boy were charged in the case.