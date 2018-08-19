YOSEMITE (CBS13) — After 36 days, the deadly Ferguson fire is fully contained.

The fire burned 96,901 acres near Yosemite and claimed the lives of two firefighters, Heavy Fire Equipment Operator Braden Varney and Captain Brian Hughes.

While the fire is completely contained, officials said firefighters will continue to patrol, mop-up and repair firelines.

Resources continue to assess and remove hazard trees along roads, especially on the Wawona Road between Chinquapin and Tunnel View. The Wawona Road is expected to open on Friday at 8 a.m.

Officials say the national park is now open.