SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Saturday at the dentist may not be how most kids want to spend their weekend, but for a group of kids in Sacramento, it was all smiles.

It was a monumental afternoon for local families in need, thanks to the Sacramento Police Department’s SWAT Team, Park Place Dental Group, and My Kids Dentists and Orthodontics.

The groups collaborated for Smile Generation Serve Day and provided services and treatment for individuals at a local family shelter.

With four dentists and 13 staff members on hand, 17 kids and adults were surprised with professional treatment.

The SWAT team members helped to pick up the group of patients from the local shelter and drove them to the dentist office. By the end of the day, $25,000 worth of services were performed.

“We did root canals, we did cleaning, we did extractions, we did crowns, we pretty did everything… and we even did dentures,” James Ro, a Dentist with Park Place Dental Group said.

For many of the kids who received treatment, today was groundbreaking.

“So I did hear of a couple of kids who had not been to the dentist before, so this was their first visit,” said Pediatrics Manager Tania Ruiz.

Needless to say, these families walked away smiling from ear to ear and it was nothing short of heartwarming.

SWAT said they plan to do this again in upcoming years.