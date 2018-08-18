Guardian Angels Hitting The Streets Of Rio LindaNeighbors in Rio Linda, fed up with crime in their community, are looking the Guardian Angels for help. Back in 1980s, The Guardian Angels became known as crime fighting vigilantes in New York. Now they’re hitting the streets of Rio Linda.

Modesto Boys Take Lip Sync Challenge To Thank Law EnforcementLaw enforcement agencies nationwide are taking the "Lip Sync Challenge" and posting videos of officers singing and dancing along to popular songs.

In-N-Out Burger Sends Brewery Beer Friendly ‘Cease And Desist’ LetterA Bay Area brewery has been sent an order to cease and desist by the In-N-Out restaurant chain for its beer, In-N-Stout, that has a strong brand resemblance to the restaurant.

Milk Or Water: California Bill Aims To Curb Kids' Soda Drinking At RestaurantsSenate Bill 1192 would make water or milk the default drink for kids meals in a push to reduce obesity and access to sugary drinks for children.

Cal Fire Report Details Deadly Fire Tornado In Carr FireThe fire tornado that swept through the Carr Fire zone was 1000 feet wide and reached temperatures of 2700 degrees Fahrenheit, according to a new report from Cal Fire.

CHP: Distracted Driver Killed Officer, Man In Traffic StopThe CHP says Walker was distracted by his phone at the time of the crash on Interstate 80 around Fairfield on Friday.

Caught On Camera: Rogue Motorcyclists Take Over California RoadwayA group of motorcyclists took over a major roadway in San Jose over the weekend, popping wheelies, knocking on car windows, and stopping oncoming traffic in an incident caught on camera.

Measles Cases Have Parents Seeking Vaccine ProtectionMore than 100 measles cases have been confirmed across 21 states, and 18 people tested positive for the virus in California.

Video Of Sacramento Students In Blackface Draws UproarThe students are believed to be McClatchy High School students.

Woodland Woman Arrested In Fairfield HomicideIyesia James is accused of killing Letha Portis on Aug. 6.