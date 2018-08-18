SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Students got a hands-on historic experience at Sutter’s Fort Saturday, learning how early Californian’s used S.T.E.A.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) principles.

This was the first S.T.E.A.M. event held at the State Historic Park as part of the “Hands on History” series of activities that happen on the third Saturday of each month.

Visitors were encouraged to think, create, and innovate in a simple machine scavenger hint where th4ey learned how S.T.E.A.M. made life easier in the 1840s.

“So, S.T.E.A.M. is incredibly important to life in the 1840s, because it really made life possible, it made it easier, and you didn’t have to work as hard,” said Amber Sprock, a Historical Interpreter at Sutter’s Fort.

Through the scavenger hunt, kids learned the science behind wagons, pulleys, and black powder.

And, they even got to create original pieces of artwork.