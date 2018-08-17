SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities say a suspect stole a marked California Highway Patrol car and then a bus near Sacramento State before being arrested early Friday afternoon.

The incident started as a traffic stop on Highway 50 near Bradshaw Road. CHP says, at some point during the stop, a suspect took off in a marked patrol vehicle.

#Breaking man arrested after allegedly stealing patrol car, pulling over shuttle bus at Sacramento State with college students on board. Suspect in back of CHP squad car now. pic.twitter.com/QBKoczZIeP — stevelarge (@largesteven) August 17, 2018

The suspect made it to Sac State. There, CHP says the suspect pulled over a bus full of students from Delta College.

When the suspect had trouble identifying himself as an officer, students restrained him.

Sac State police and other agencies then took the suspect into custody.

Officers say there is no longer a danger to community. The north entrance to Sac State near J Street is closed for the time being due to the incident.

