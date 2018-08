SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A multi-vehicle crash is causing heavy delays on Highway 50 between Sacramento and Rancho Cordova.

The scene is on the eastbound side of the freeway, near the Watt Avenue.

9-vehicle crash EB 50 near Watt Avenue. Expect heavy delays. pic.twitter.com/KUNWjcas8O — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) August 17, 2018

Authorities say the crash happened a little after 7:30 a.m.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash, but a total of nine cars were reportedly involved.

Caltrans says the cars have been moved to the shoulder and the lanes are clearing. However, still expect traffic to be heavy for the time being.