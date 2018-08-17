FDA Approves Generic Competitor To EpiPenNo details are available regarding the cost of the new generic or precisely when it will be available.

California Plan Would Revamp Bail System, Taking Money Out Of EquationMost suspects accused of nonviolent misdemeanors would be released within 12 hours of being booked in jail. People accused of serious, violent felonies would not be eligible for pretrial release.

Baby Food Tests Show High Levels Of Lead And ArsenicA consumer advocacy group is advising parents to limit the amount of rice cereal their children eat, with an analysis finding troublesome amounts of potentially toxic chemicals such as arsenic and lead.

Suspected Porch Pirate Arrested In StocktonA man has been arrested on suspicion of stealing packages off porches in Stockton.

Guardian Angels Hitting The Streets Of Rio LindaNeighbors in Rio Linda, fed up with crime in their community, are looking the Guardian Angels for help. Back in 1980s, The Guardian Angels became known as crime fighting vigilantes in New York. Now they’re hitting the streets of Rio Linda.