STOCKTON (CBS13) – A man has been arrested on suspicion of stealing packages off porches in Stockton.

The Stockton Police Department says, Tuesday afternoon, a resident reported seeing someone driving around the neighborhood of Bright Star Place and Morning Star Lane and stealing packages.

Officers, armed with a good description, were able to pull the suspect over near Breaker and Oceanmist ways.

During the traffic stop, officers say they found four packages stolen from different homes in the area.

The driver, 24-year-old Garminder Binning, was then arrested and has since been booked at San Joaquin County Jail. He’s facing theft charges.