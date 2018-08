ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Thieves targeted the Apple Store in the Roseville Galleria, making off with merchandise on Tuesday.

Roseville Police say four men entered the Apple Store around 8 p.m. on Tuesday and began stealing products on display.

They made off with 20 iPhones and at least two computers.

The suspects are described as black male adults wearing hoodies and gloves.

No arrests have been made.

Nobody was injured during the robbery.