Back to Balance: FREE
The Dailey Method Barre + Cycle: East Sacramento
3523 Fair Oaks Blvd, Sacramento, California 95864
Make a Reservation: thedaileymethod.com/studios/eastsac/
8am – DaileyBasics with Claudia
8:15am – DaileyCycle with Taira
9:15am – DaileyBarre with Claudia
9:30am – Power Hour with Taira
https://www.facebook.com/events/2071539919765061/
https://www.facebook.com/pg/thedaileymethodeastsacramento/about/?ref=page_internal
Wide Open Walls Festival – August 9-19
http://www.wideopenwalls.org
Gem Faire
Scottish Rite Center
6151 H St., Sacramento
Sunday, August 12th (10am-5pm)
Admission: $7.00
https://gemfaire.com/
https://www.facebook.com/events/934635713387574/?event_time_id=934635726720906
National Vinyl Record Day
Armadillo Music
207 F Street, Davis
http://armadillomusic.com/
Wildfire Fundraiser
Rancho Murieta Marketplace
14670 Cantova Way, Rancho Murieta
Saturday, August 18th from 8am-1pm
Phoebe’s Fund
https://phoebesfund.org
Marlene the Plant Lady
@marlenetheplantlady
http://Facebook.com/marlenetheplantlady
Sacramento Team Hope Walk
Saturday, 9/8
River Walk Park
West Sacramento
925.595.4420
http://northernca.hdsa.org
Local Runner to Australia
http://www.thepresstribune.com/article/7/10/18/local-runner-racing-australia#.W0UUjERdmd8.facebook
SPLASH
September 8th: 6:30pm-10pm
For Tickets & Info: http://RosevilleSplash.com
http://rosevillechamber.com/events/annual/splash/
Cheer Sacramento Tryouts
Brookfield School, Sacramento
6115 Riverside Blvd., Sacramento
Sunday, August 12, 2018 (6 p.m. to 9 p.m.)
Must be 18 and Over
http://www.cheersacramento.org
https://www.facebook.com/events/2599637533594833/