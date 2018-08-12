Firefighters Try New Approach To Prevent WildfiresUnder red flag conditions this weekend, The California Office of Emergency Services is trying a new approach to stay out in front of area wildfires.

Firefighters Save Cat In Downtown Three-Alarm Duplex FireOfficials said over 60 firefighters responded to the incident to help contain the fire to the building where it started.

Grant High School Drumline Returns To Arden Fair Mall For PerformanceThe group is hoping to raise $150,000 for their trip. They currently have $80,000.

South Sacramento Kids Raise $1,000 For Humane Society Affected By Carr FireThe Humane Society has taken in roughly 600 displaced animals over the course of the Carr Fire which started July 23 in Shasta County.

Job Alert: Rocklin Unified School District Is Looking For Substitute TeachersRocklin Unified is seeking substitute teachers in preparation for a potential teacher strike. Substitutes will be paid $425 per day.