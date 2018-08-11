SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Science fiction lovers rejoice! 2001: A Space Odyssey will be shown on the big screens once again, this time at IMAX for the first time.

2001: A Space Odyssey: The IMAX Experience is part of the 50th-anniversary celebration of the 1968 science fiction masterpiece.

IMAX announced that the film will be shown at the Esquire Imax Theatre in downtown Sacramento on August 27 at 7 p.m. The film will also be shown at the El Dorado Hills and Fairfield IMAX theaters.

“This marks the first time ever that moviegoers will have the opportunity to view the seminal film on the largest possible screen, creating a truly immersive experience,” a press release from Esquire IMAX read.

The film, which was directed and produced by Stanley Kubrick, who co-wrote the script with science fiction author Arthur C. Clarke.

The Esquire IMAX Theatre is located at 1211 K Street in downtown Sacramento, CA. For information on tickets and showtimes, please call 916-443-IMAX (4629) or visit the website at www.imax.com/sacramento.