YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (CBS13) – After being closed during the height of the summer tourist season due to a wildfire, Yosemite Valley is set to reopen next week.

The National Park Service announced Friday that the park is scheduled to reopen on Aug. 14.

Great news! Yosemite Valley to Reopen to Visitors on Tuesday, August 14th, at 9:00 a.m.https://t.co/5FhNzFxVNy#FergusonFire — Yosemite National Park (@YosemiteNPS) August 10, 2018

Yosemite Valley has been closed since July 25 due to the nearby Ferguson Fire. Smoke from the fire drifted into Yosemite Valley and obscured much of the iconic views.

Falling trees and debris for closures of Highways 41, 140 and 120 into the park. Highway 41 remains closed from Wawona to Yosemite Valley due to ongoing fire activity, officials say.

Officials warn that visitor services will be limited at park facilities as Yosemite gets back to normal operations.